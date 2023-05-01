Heat Release Date Out: Deets Inside

There is always a demand for movies of murder mysteries and suspense thriller genres. A section of the audience keeps waiting for them. Now, a movie titled 'Heat' which falls under the genre of suspense murder mystery is coming. This film starring Vardhan Gurrala and Sneha Khushi in the lead roles is jointly produced by M R Varma and Sanjosh under the banners of Rayn Studios and Kaumudi Cinemas with M R Varma presenting it. This movie is directed by MN Arjun and Sharath Varma.

The title poster and hero first look poster of this movie which is made in suspense thriller genre was released recently and got a good response. The makers have now released the trailer of this movie which looks quite interesting.

The trailer opens with a dialogue saying 'A friend is not like a shadow when there is light.. A true friend is the one who gives light even in the dark'. It seems that the trailer is full of chase and murder scenes. It also has some powerful dialogues. 'We have to have the courage to touch things that we don't deserve'... 'To play in the game.. it is not enough to know how to play.. The one who can predict the opponent correctly.. The one who can handle the pressure correctly wins in the end'.. 'Mind is a dangerous weapon'.. 'Emotion is the most dangerous weapon'.

The visuals, background score and cinematography are also pleasing in this trailer. Overall, the trailer gives an edge-of-the-seat experience. Gautham Raviram provided the music for this movie, while Rohit Bachu is the cameraman. Shivan Kumar Kandula and Sridhar Vejandla are the co-producers.

The movie Heat is all set for release on May 5th.