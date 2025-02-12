‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ makers reveal why they chose Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane over an Indian star

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The makers of "Sanam Teri Kasam" have shared the reasoning behind their casting choice of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead role.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru explained that the decision was based solely on Hocane’s ability to bring the character of Saru to life, not her nationality. According to the filmmakers, the casting process focused on selecting the most fitting talent for the role, and Mawra’s performance and suitability for the character made her the perfect choice.

"Sanam Teri Kasam," re-released in theatres on 7th February, reportedly opened at Rs 4.25 crore on its first day (Friday) at the box office, followed by an impressive jump in numbers to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday.

The romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles, is written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, with music by Himesh Reshammiya. Vinay Sapru also shared that while writing the story, they envisioned it as a love story bound by a curse. He emphasized that a film can only succeed if it establishes a deep emotional connection with its audience.

“Many people doubted whether today’s youth, especially with Western influences, would connect with such a story. But we knew from the beginning that our film was rooted in Indian values, traditions, and emotions. Typically, love stories revolve around class differences—a rich father disapproving of a poor boy, religious differences, or parental opposition. But when Radhika and I sat down to write this film, we took inspiration from Shiv Puran to create something deeply meaningful. That’s what made it stand out and withstand the test of time,” he shared.

Speaking about the film’s re-release in theatres, the director duo stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to see one of our cherished films, Sanam Teri Kasam, make a historic return to the box office. This journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the film. I truly believe the film has finally received the recognition it deserves.”

