Rakul Preet says her character ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is ‘headstrong, full of self-love’

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, says her character Antara is a very headstrong girl and someone who has a lot of self-love as well.

Talking about her character, she shares, "So my character of Antara is a very headstrong girl, someone who has a lot of self-love as well... She’s an adventure-loving girl, you know, and a lot into sports.”

She added: “And I think the aspect that I connect with Antara is the headstrong part and very certain of what she wants in life and doesn’t get distracted. And I think that's something that I really connect with."

The lighthearted entertainer, produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Rakul has her dates full as after “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, she has “De De Pyaar De 2” and “Ameeri”. While De De Pyaar De 2 brings back the charm of the hit rom-com, Ameeri promises a fresh and intriguing narrative.

Recently, Rakul revealed she has a new best friend and it was not a person.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video. In the clip, the actress was seen getting her hair and make-up done. She then asks for a waterbag and said: “Waterbag, my best friend these days.”

The actress, who is married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, talked about the “lovely combination” of the Sindhi Koki and tea.

Later in the video, the actress was seen telling her team that they have just “7 minutes” to doll her up for the event she was going for.

She then asks her make-up artist to see how she's doing her mascara, who without seeing says “perfect”.

Rakul captioned the video: “Hum sabki masti mein aap bhi shamal ho jao 21st Feb ko #merehusbandkibiwi”.

