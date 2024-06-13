Samsung Chairman meets with Meta, Amazon and Qualcomm CEOs in US

Seoul, June 13 (IANS) Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with the heads of Meta, Amazon and Qualcomm in the US this week to discuss future technologies and business collaborations, the company said on Thursday.

Lee, who has been on a two-week business trip in the US, was invited to Mark Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto, California, on Tuesday (US time) where he had talks with Meta's founder and CEO, according to Samsung Electronics.

It is their second meeting in 2024 after Zuckerberg's Seoul visit in February, reports Yonhap News Agency.

During their discussions, the two business leaders explored ways to enhance cooperation in the future information technology and software sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

The following day, Lee visited Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, for a meeting with CEO Andy Jassy.

They shared their views on core business areas, such as Generative AI and Cloud Computing.

Amazon, a leading Cloud service provider, is a key business partner for Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, in the semiconductor sector.

The US tech giant recently announced plans to enter the Generative AI market and innovate its Cloud-based AI services, with a $150 billion investment plan for AI data centres over the next 15 years.

Earlier this week, Lee also had a meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon at Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions America in San Jose, California, to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the booming AI chip market.

Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm have long been close business partners, with Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform powering Samsung's latest smartphones.

During his two-week stay in the US, Lee also met with global fabless chipmakers to discuss expanding collaboration in the foundry business and developing new technologies for future semiconductors.

Samsung Electronics said Lee's US trip was aimed at strengthening his global network, assess the company's future technological competitiveness and map out detailed future business strategies.

"Let's utilise Samsung's strengths and pioneer the future as we have done," said Lee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.