Salman starts shooting for 'Sikander', posts pictures with Murugadoss from set

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture with director A.R. Murugadoss from the sets of 'Sikander' as he begins shooting for the upcoming film and said that he is looking forward to Eid 2025.

Salman took to X and shared a picture with Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

The three are seen looking into a screen.

The 'Dabangg' star is wearing sunglasses, a mauve T-shirt, and earrings.

Salman captioned the image: “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”

On Tuesday, according to reports, a look test and photo shoot were conducted for the film. A video from the set has started circulating on social media.

On April 11, on the occasion of Eid this year, Salman announced the title of his next film, directed by Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

He had posted on social media: “Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid 'Sikandar' se aa kar milo... Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Details about the film are still under wraps.

In 2023, Salman was first seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', an action comedy directed by Farhad Samji. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film 'Veeram'.

He was then seen in 'Tiger 3', a spy action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. This film is a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.