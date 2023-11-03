Salman Khan's Tiger is one-man army in new 'Tiger 3' action video

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) A new video asset from the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ was released on Friday, and it shows Salman Khan in the titular character of Tiger as a one-man army protecting India against a villain that wants to destroy it at any cost.

In the new action promo, Salman Khan is being threatened by the character of Emraan Hashmi, who is the evil mastermind and super agent Tiger’s nemesis in the film. He cold-bloodedly declares that he will mercilessly hurt India and hunt down Indians.

‘Tiger 3’, whichis the fifth film from the YRF spy universe, follows the events of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The film stars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif reprising their roles of super spies Tiger & Zoya.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release this Diwali, November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

