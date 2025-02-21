Salman Khan sends heartfelt wish for the King of Bhutan

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Sharing a picture of him on IG, the 'Sultan' actor shared, "Wishing His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, my friend and brother, a very happy birthday!"

He also wrote, "May your special day be filled with joy and surrounded by the love of your people. I look forward to visiting soon."

Moreover, Salman Khan recently visited Dubai to support his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s new song "Universal Laws". At the song launch event, host DJ Bliss praised Salman Khan for supporting his family. Reacting to this, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor said, “That’s what nepotism is.” The video of the conversation is doing rounds on social media.

Several other members of the Khan family, along with other celebs attended the event. The list included names like Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently working on the highly-anticipated drama, "Sikandar". Made under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, the project features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Sikandar" marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, "Kick".

A few days back, the makers dropped a new poster from the drama, giving fans a glimpse of Salman Khan’s fiery new look

Acknowledging the eagerness of the fans for "Sikandar", the production house said, "To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on the 27th Feb! Stay with us".

The primary cast of the movie also includes Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kishore in significant roles, along with others.

"Sikandar" is expected to be released during Eid 2025.

