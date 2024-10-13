Salman Khan’s family reaches Baba Siddique’s home, superstar gives it a miss

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s family reached the house of the slain politician Baba Siddique after he was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday.

While Salman’s sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, his brother Sohail, and the rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur were seen arriving at the house of Baba Siddique, Salman was nowhere to be seen.

Salman earlier rushed to Lilavati hospital on Saturday as he cancelled the shoot of ‘Bigg Boss’ midway after the news of Baba’s murder circulated.

Salman is said to have sought a safe refuge after the murder of Baba who was one of his closest friends in political circles. The situation becomes more scary for Salman as Lawrence Bishnoi gangs which earlier shot at Salman’s house, and issued threats to his father, the screenwriting legend Salim Khan, has claimed the responsibility for Baba’s murder.

In fact, the security at Salman’s residence, Galaxy Apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been beefed up following Baba’s killing.

The politician was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties in the Bandra area of Mumbai and hosted several high-profile guests.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique’s party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.

Meanwhile, two of the three assailants in Baba’s murder have been nabbed by Mumbai police. The third gunman still remains at large. The police have also released the pictures of the assailants as the search for the third murderer and the investigation on the case gain momentum.

