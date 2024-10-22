Salman Khan to have a cameo in ‘Singham Again’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) While the stage is set for a thrilling clash between this years’ Diwali releases ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the former seems to have one-upped the Kartik Aaryan-starrer now. ‘Singham Again’ which features a galaxy of Bollywood stars, majority of them portraying supercops, there’s another addition to the mix.

Word is that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the film portraying the character of the OG supercop, Chulbul Pandey in ‘Singham Again’ directed by Rohit Shetty.

Although not from the Rohit Shetty cop universe, Chulbul Pandey is an iconic character of Hindi cinema, and was first seen in ‘Dabangg’ directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the brother of the poster boy of independent cinema, Anurag Kashyap.

Chulbul Pandey is a corrupt cop but has his heart in the right place. Salman subsequently reprised the role of Chulbul Pandey in ‘Dabangg 2’ and ‘Dabangg 3’, however, Abhinav took an exit from the franchise after the first part. ‘Dabangg’ also marked the debut of actress Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in June this year.

Salman Khan's inclusion as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting layer to the narrative. This unexpected crossover not only marks the first time these two iconic characters of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey will share the screen, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise.

Rohit Shetty, known for his thrilling action sequences and captivating storytelling, promises to deliver yet another blockbuster with this film. The addition of Salman Khan to the cast is set to elevate the stakes, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans of both the Bollywood stars.

Salman, on his part, has been keeping a low-profile following the murder of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique, who is claimed to be murdered by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.