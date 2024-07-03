Salman Khan flaunts new hairdo in brand new pic on Instagram

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be next seen in ‘Sikandar’, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with a new hairdo.

In the picture, the actor could be seen sitting in the open in a contemplative mood wearing a black T-shirt.

He wrote in the caption, “Green Zone."

Fans in the comments section were wondering if the new hairdo is for his film ‘Sikandar’, which marks Salman’s first collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss of ‘Ghajini’ fame.

Murugadoss has so far worked with two Bollywood superstars -- with Aamir Khan in ‘Ghajini’ and Akshay Kumar in ‘Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty’, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Sikandar’ is set to hit the theatres during Eid next year.

The film promises to be an action-packed thriller, aligning perfectly with Khan's well-established persona of a larger-than-life hero.

