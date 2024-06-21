Saiyami Kher to star alongside Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen starring alongside star Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni’s recently announced directorial, which is being touted as the "biggest action film of the country."

Saiyami shared her enthusiasm about the project and said that she is beyond thrilled to be a part of the film, which is tentatively titled “SDGM”.

“Working with Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, is an incredible honour and a dream come true. After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career. Have waited to be a part of a proper commercial film,” Saiyami said.

She added: “And I’m glad I have gotten this opportunity. Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life.”

The actress is grateful to the producers for believing in her and giving her a chance to showcase her abilities on such a “grand platform."

The film was officially launched on June 20 in Hyderabad. The shooting is set to commence on June 22.

The production banner Mythri Movie Makers on Thursday took to X and announced the film, tentatively titled 'SDGM'.

“Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial and @peoplemediafcy,” the tweet read.

The tweet further stated: "MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman @RishiPunjabi5 @artkolla."

Gopichand Malineni, who primarily works in Telugu cinema, is known for films such as 'Don Seenu', 'Bodyguard', 'Balupu', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Winner', and 'Krack'.

