‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda is overwhelmed with the love from alma mater

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Aneet Padda, who has been getting a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Saiyaara’, is overwhelmed with the love poured by her alma mater in Amritsar, Punjab.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which the teachers at her school can be seen recollecting how she was a student, and was always a promising talent, taking up theatre at a very tender age.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the love given to her by her school. She wrote, “I don’t even know how to put this into words. Watching this, I just sat there with the biggest smile on my face and tears in my eyes. Dales is where I’ve grown up, where I’ve learnt how to dream big, where people believed in me long before I even had the courage to believe in myself. To see my teachers, my mentors, and even the students come together to make something this beautiful is overwhelming in the best way”.

She further mentioned, “Every time I step onto a set now, there’s a part of me that’s still that little girl in a Springdale uniform, sitting in class, daydreaming about this exact life. And I know I wouldn’t be here without the people who taught me, guided me, and loved me through every phase of growing up”.

“I hope I make you proud, not just with the film, but with who I’m becoming. I can’t wait to come back, and just say thank you to each of you, properly, face to face. You’ve given me so much more than an education, you’ve given me a piece of myself I’ll never lose. Thank you for seeing me, for cheering for me, and for reminding me that no matter how far I go, I’ll always have a home to come back to”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Saiyaara’ has so far collected INR 274 crore at the Indian box-office, and is in the second week of its theatrical run.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.