Saira Banu pens heartfelt Eid tribute for late husband Dilip Kumar, his legacy

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu is celebrating Eid with a touch of nostalgia. The actress took to her Instagram on Monday, and shared a throwback video of her late husband Dilip Kumar.

The video shows the late actor in the company of his friends from the film fraternity and family at different occasions celebrating Eid. She also shared a personal note of her journey with the festival, and how its meaning changed for her with age.

She wrote in the caption, “When I was young and the sacred month of Ramzan would arrive, our home would glow not merely with flickers of light, but with sheer devotion. There was something special in the air, a peace that came with fasting, prayer, and reflection. Yet, it was only after my marriage to Dilip Sahib that Eid took on a life of its own. Our home that belonged merely to us; became a place where love, goodwill, and bonds lived. By morning, the house would be adorned with flowers sent with great affection”.

The actress shared that as the first light of dawn stretched across the sky, a band of musicians would assemble at their doorstep, the melody of their drums and bugles would hardly be ignored by anyone in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

She further mentioned, “Ours was a house without walls, a home where no door remained closed. Friends from the film fraternity, admirers, and strangers alike visited one after the other. For Sahib, there was no greater joy than in the company of kind souls, no richer wealth than the love he could extend and receive. He held a belief that a man’s worth lay not in his achievements but in the hearts he touched. And he did so, effortlessly. More than anything, Sahib believed in humanity. As it is something tangible, something to be lived and perceived in the smallest of gestures”.

The actress recollected the late actor saying that the way one human being can affect another’s life is beyond explanation, almost otherworldly in its power. And he lived by that creed.

“He carried within him an empathy so rare that it had the power to dissolve differences, to bridge chasms, to unite those whom the world had deemed separate. Not just me, but many others, were drawn into the quiet gravity of his kindness, his ability to make one believe in goodness. And so, Eid in our home was always a gathering of souls, a celebration of unity, a moment in time where the world seemed, for a brief and wondrous while, to be as it ought to be”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.