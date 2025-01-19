Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Jeh & Taimur visit dad with mom Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor was recently papped at the Lilavati Hospital as she came to check up on Saif Ali Khan with their sons Jeh (Jehangir) and Taimur.

The actor who was stabbed multiple times during an attack at his Bandra residence is in recovery at the moment. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has revealed that a man, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane. It is further reported that the accused could be originally from Bangladesh.

DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai, Dikshit Gedam was quoted saying during a press conference, "There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national."

The DCP further added, "FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded."

He also revealed, "The accused came to Mumbai 5 to 6 months ago. After that, he started living in various other areas and came to Mumbai 15 days ago He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He used to work in a housekeeping agency. After entering India illegally he changed his name."

According to the reports, the accused was caught near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali. The place is around 35 kilometers away from Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence where the attack took place. As per reports, he initially claimed that his name was Vijay Das and later disclosed his real name after being grilled. The accused had changed his name out of fear of getting caught.

Mumbai Police made the arrest during a joint operation conducted by DCP Zone-6 Navnath Dhavale's team in association with the Kasarvadavali police. The operation took place at a labour camp near the metro construction site, behind the TCS Call Center in Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.

