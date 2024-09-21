Sai Tamhankar says her ‘Manvat Murders’ character pushed her to explore new dimensions of acting

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming title ‘Manvat Murders’, has shared insights about her role in the streaming show.

Calling her character “emotionally complex”, the actress said that it pushed her to explore new dimensions of acting.

She said, “Being part of ‘Manvat Murders’ is a remarkable experience. The series is filled with suspenseful twists and is set against a captivating village backdrop that drew me in completely. This role is unique and emotionally complex, pushing me to explore new dimensions of acting”.

She further mentioned, “I’m thrilled for audiences to experience the depth and intensity of Samindari. Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew has been an incredible opportunity”.

The series also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Makarand Anaspure and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. It is based on CID Ramakant S. Kulkarni’s autobiographical work, ‘Footprints on the Sand of Crime’.

The series, directed by Ashish Bende, centres on the critical hours that could make or break the case, following investigative teams led by the esteemed Detective Officer from CID Ramakant S. Kulkarni, who is known as the ‘Sherlock Holmes of India’. The series follows a woman in her thirties, who enters a period of premature menopause.

She consults a quack in order to help get a child. The latter prescribed that virgins should be offered as sacrifice to Munjaba, who is supposed to be the spirit of an unmarried Brahmin boy. Five small girls about 10 years of age, a year old infant and 4 women in their mid-thirties were found murdered between 1972 to 1974 in a village called Manawat in Maharashtra.

Directed by Ashish Bende and produced by Storyteller’s Nook (Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare), the series is set to drop on Sony LIV on October 4.

