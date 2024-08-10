Sadie Sink can't believe 'Stranger Things' is coming to an end

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) The work on the science fiction horror drama television series 'Stranger Things' is moving at a steady pace, and actress Sadie Sink, who stars as Max in the series, is having an emotional moment.

The actress cannot believe that the show is coming to an end. As the actress looked back on her time filming the fifth and final season, she told Entertainment Tonight that it was a "super positive" experience with the cast.

She said that "because it's the last season of the show, the cast members really want to savour every moment and just enjoy the time that they have together.

She told ET, "It's the last season, we really want to savour every moment and deliver a season that everyone has been waiting for."

Set in the 1980s, 'Stranger Things' follows the lives of the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they are plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a gateway between Earth and the Upside Down.

It also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn.

The show streams on Netflix.

