Sadia Khateeb on ‘Silaa’: Just want to give my bestest to Omung Kumar’s vision

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb, who will next be seen in “Silaa”, said that she is extremely thrilled to be getting on this journey and wants to give her “bestest” to filmmaker Omung Kumar’s vision.

The makers recently unveiled Sadia’s character poster from “Silaa” revealing a raw and intense avatar that hints at the depth and grit of her character.

Talking about the upcoming film, she said: “I am beyond grateful and extremely thrilled to be getting on this journey. Thanks to the visionary director Omung sir who could see me playing his Silaa.I just want to give my bestest to his vision.”

The actress, who was last seen in The Diplomat alongside John Abraham, hopes to deliver beyond expected.

“I hope I am able to deliver what’s beyond expected. Silaa is a very beautiful story and the way it has been created by Omung sir it will be a treat to watch for the audience, sir is creating magic and the entire team Is extremely hardworking ! I’m looking forward to this journey,” she added.

“Silaa” stars Harshvardhan Rane opposite Sadia Khateeb. It also stars “Bigg Boss 18” winner Karanveer Mehra.

Sadia has also completed shooting for a comedy film alongside Neetu Kapoor. The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut in Hindi films with the 2020 film Shikara,a drama by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The film narrates a love story at the peak of Insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. She next appeared in Raksha Bandhan. In 2025, Khateeb next appeared alongside John Abraham in The Diplomat.

Talking about “The Diplomat”, a political thriller film directed by Shivam Nair, is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, exploring themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

