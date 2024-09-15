Sachin Pilgaonkar: Marathi films always do well when it carries the cultural values of Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is happy to see Marathi cinema giving strong competition to Hindi cinema and said the former always does well when it carries the cultural values of Maharashtra.

“I am very happy that it is giving strong competition to Hindi cinema but whatever is happening it is happening in Maharashtra because of the culture of Maharashtra. Marathi films always do well when it carries the culture or the cultural values of Maharashtra, which people do not get to see in Hindi and English films,” Sachin told IANS.

“That’s why Marathi films do stand out and that is what I have been doing since the last so many years.

“I started directing in 1982 and ever since I have been putting the cultural values in my films, which people can relate to and say ‘yes, this is Marathi… This is Maharashtra,” he said.

The veteran star, who is gearing up for the release of his 23rd directorial “Navra Maza Navsacha 2”, feels that Marathi cinema has evolved for the better in the last two decades.

“There have been a lot of experiments as well, not that the experimental films were not made earlier but these kinds of experiments are a bit more today because of the exposure of the audience and they are a little easier to consume,” he said.

I would like to mention the film I acted in, which was released in 2015 “Katyar Kaljat Ghusali,” that was definitely an experiment and a calculated risk because the music was so strong, which led to the film’s huge success. Marathi cinema has definitely evolved for the better and it will have its own journey upwards.”

Talking about “Navra Maza Navsacha 2”, which is slated to release on September 20, Sachin revealed why this film is so special.

“It is special because it is double the entertainment, enjoyment and fun.. But at the same time 19 years ago when we made ‘Navra Maza Navsacha’ it was a runway hit and it has a legacy and ‘Navra Maza Navsacha 2’ Is special because the main superstar in the film is Ganpati Bappa.”

“We are all a supportive cast. Though we need his support to do anything in life but he is the main star,” he added.

