Sachin-Jigar promise Navratri anthem with ‘Dheeme Dheeme’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, known for work in films such as ‘Badlapur’, ‘ABCD’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and others, is geared up to release a new single titled ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ for Navratri.

The composers promise a pulsating and energetic composition with the track touted to be the anthem of Navratri celebrations. It is expected to be a perfect fusion of modern beats, traditional melodies and Gujarati folk music that will get people grooving to its rhythm throughout Navratri.

The song has been sung by Sachin himself.

Talking about the single in a joint statement, Sachin-Jigar said: “We are thrilled to unveil the motion poster of our new Navratri song, 'Dheeme Dheeme.' It's a promising revival of Gujarati folk music, and we couldn't be happier to share it with everyone. The festival of Navratri is special for everyone, and people eagerly wait for its arrival, especially for Garba celebrations.”

They further mentioned: “With this special Navratri song, we want to express our gratitude to our fans, who have been our constant support throughout our musical journey. It's our way of thanking them and spreading joy and festive spirit through our music and this song is our way of celebrating this favourite festival with all of you.”

The duo will release the track on October 3.

