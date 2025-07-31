Sachin-Jigar on ‘Pardesiya’: We wanted to create something timeless

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar has spoken about “Pardesiya” from the upcoming film “Param Sundari” and said that they wanted to create something timeless.

Sachin-Jigar in a joint statement: "‘Pardesiya’ is that rare song where everything is aligned — the emotion, the voice, the writing, and the moment. We wanted to create something timeless, something that feels like it’s been living in people’s hearts for years even though it’s brand new.”

The two said that having singer Sonu Nigam sing it and that too, releasing it on his birthday, felt “cosmic.”

“There’s a certain kind of magic he brings, an ache and depth that can't be imitated. Krishnakali’s voice added a haunting, almost ethereal quality, and we’re so proud of the textures that emerged when all three voices came together,” they said.

Sachin-Jigar added: “Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics elevated it — he doesn't just write words, he writes feelings. Romance is making a comeback in cinema, and Pardesiya is our way of saying — let’s slow dance with love again.”

“Param Sundari” stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. The song was unveiled on July 30.

Upon the release of the song, Sidharth said: “Pardesiya isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling that stays with you long after it ends. Sachin–Jigar and Amitabh have yet again created pure magic. The moment I heard the track, I knew it had something special.”

He added: “Sonu sir’s voice brings a timeless emotion to it, and lip syncing to his voice for a love song is truly special. Shooting alongside Janhvi was effortless. It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot….”

Set in the serene backwaters of Kerala, and featuring the fresh pairing of Sidharth and Janhvi, the song sets the emotional tone for the story of Param and Sundari.

The makers of “Param Sundari” on Wednesday also unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that the cross cultural romance movie will hit the big screen on August 29.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 25, will now release on August 29.

The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.