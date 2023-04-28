SaaS platform Kapture CX announces to double headcount, expand customer base

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) SaaS-based customer experience platform Kapture on Friday announced hiring plans across multiple positions and departments with a core focus on the South-East Asia (SEA), the Middle East, the US and India.

Presently, the company has a workforce of more than 200 employees and plans to double the headcount in the next 12-18 months.

Kapture CX said it recorded remarkable growth at 100 per cent YoY which has played an instrumental role in driving revenue.

"We expect to grow at a similar clip going forward as well and are excited at the opportunities that we see in the future," said Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Kapture CX.

The company is expanding into core verticals and is going deeper with customers in solving complex challenges.

"The last few years have been incredible for us and we have witnessed exponential growth across geographies. Our focus is now to evolve into a more structured organization that's prepared for the planned growth in the coming years," said Kamath.

Kapture CX is deployed by more than 1,000 customers across 18 countries.

Additionally, it is expanding its customer base in the SEA, Middle East and USA and also focusing on core market development activities and planned for expansion in the third/fourth quarter of FY24.

