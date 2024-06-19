Saanand Verma decodes music therapy, says it acts as 'bridge for our well-being'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Ahead of 'World Music Day', actor Saanand Verma has shared his thoughts on music therapy, highlighting the positive effects of musical vibrations on mental health.

Saanand, who stars in the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said that music is very important to him.

He revealed that he has learned music and is proficient in playing several instruments.

"Music is as close to me as acting. Music brings out top-class emotions and emotional drive. It inspires me. The singer and the classical way I have learned music is due to my Guruji. Music is my body's inspiration. I have a Tanpura, a harmonium, a guitar, and a keyboard to play music," he said.

The actor, who is known for his work in movies like 'Mardaani', 'Thank God', said: "The music we listen to definitely influences us. Listening to peppy music makes one happy, while sad songs make one feel low. So, mood depends on the music we listen to. Fast music aligns with a fast life, while sad songs make people lonely, which should be avoided."

Talking about music therapy, the 'Lapataganj' actor, said: "Music therapy uses the vibrations of music, as everything is made up of vibrations. The vibrations created by music have positive effects and are very beneficial for our mental health. Music therapy is a wonderful gift that acts as a bridge for our well-being. It creates pure and positive vibrations, which is why music therapy is considered better than other therapies."

The actor has a few favourites who he always hears.

"I am a fan of Kishore Kumar, my favourite singer. I always listen to his songs and feel inspired by them. His level of singing and artistry is unmatched. Listening to his songs enhances any mood, whether you are lonely or happy. His compositions are very rich, and they form the base of music therapy, which is why his songs have a lasting impact," added Saanand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.