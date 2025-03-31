S J Suryah plays Black Dagger in Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar 2’

Chennai, Mar 31 (IANS) The makers of director P S Mithran’s upcoming spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’, featuring Karthi in the lead, on Monday released a prologue for the film which gave away the fact that actor S J Suryah plays the main antagonist in the film and that his character is called Black Dagger.

After an exclusive screening of the prologue for the media, an hour before it was released for the public, director Mithran said that the prologue was to introduce the antagonist’s character played by S J Suryah.

Stating that S J Suryah readily accepted to play the antagonist in the sequel to the superhit film, Mithran said, “I think S J Suryah had already had made up his mind to do the film. He agreed immediately even before I could complete narrating the script.”

Mithran said,“When we made Sardar 1, I wondered how the character of the protagonist should be. We shot the introductory scene of Sardar 1 first and while doing that itself I realised that the character of Sardar would be a long-standing one. I knew we could tell many stories with that character. So, the seed for Sardar 2 was sown right then.”

The director also disclosed that ‘Sardar 2’ will be a prequel-sequel in the sense that the film’s story will have details of Sardar’s first assignment as a flashback before returning to present day events, which will also mark Sardar’s last mission.

“Karthi and I spoke about this story and finalised it on a flight. But making this required a large canvas. I thank producer Lakshman sir for having faith in this story and investing in it.

The prologue opens with Sardar neutralising a person called Cheng after a fierce battle with some of Cheng's guards in China. Cheng, before his death, mocks Sardar that the issue is not going to end with him and that a massive destruction was to befall India.

Cheng says that all the intelligence agencies were pointing towards the Black Dagger and that he was coming soon. Cheng says that a big colossal war was about to break out and asks Sardar to save himself and his country if he can. Sardar replies that there is a saying in his country that if it came down to war, life mattered very little...

Sardar 2 will feature, apart from Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan, actors SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Aashika Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed among others.

On the technical front, Sardar 2 has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Ruben and Art direction is by K Kadhir. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and the story for the sequel has been written by M R Pon Parthipan, Roju Bipin Ragu and Geevee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.