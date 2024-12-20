Ryan Reynolds 'proud' to be 'part of the ever-evolving Canadian story'

Los Angeles, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds says he is “proud” to be 'part of the ever-evolving Canadian story' after he was feted with the Order of Canada honour.

The 48-year-old actor was included in the list of 88 new appointees to the Order of Canada on December 19. He said he “couldn’t be more emotional and proud.”

“Today I received the incredible honour of appointment to the Order of Canada. I couldn’t be more emotional and proud of this moment. I’m so grateful to be a part of the ever-evolving Canadian story,” he said.

Reynolds, a native of Vancouver, went on to thank his “third parent,” the communities across Canada who “supported and shaped me.”

“As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back,” Reynolds continued. “I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share.”

The star also thanked the Canadian government for the honour on X, formerly called Twitter, adding that he promises to “use my powers for good… and general whimsy,” reports people.com.

In addition to his work on screen, the Canadian government also recognised his support of Canadian causes, including Water First Education, Covenant House Vancouver and Sick Kids Foundation.

The Order of Canada is the country’s highest citizenship distinction and is presented to people who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

Reynolds previously received the Order of British Columbia and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s humanitarian award last year.

Although Reynolds loves his native country, the New York City resident recently told The Hollywood Reporter he was not planning to move back. He lives in the Big Apple with his wife Blake Lively and their four children, daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and son Olin, 1.

“I’ve always been proud of being Canadian. I feel like Canada’s one of my parents. It taught me some core values that have come in handy weekly, if not daily, since I left home when I was 18 or 19 years old," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.