Ryan Reynolds: Chris Evans’ one of those movie stars who's actually better than you hope he is

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Ryan Reynolds has penned a note for Chris Evans, who played Johnny Storm in “Deadpool & Wolverine," and heaped praise on him, saying that the latter is one of those movie stars who's actually better than you hope he is.

Ryan took to Instagram on Friday, where he shared a motley of pictures from the sets of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” featuring him, Evans, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrins.

Thanking Evans, he wrote: “Some of the greatest moments I've ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy. Some of the hardest laughing l've ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year.”

Heaping praise on his co-actor, he wrote: “Chris is one of those movie stars who's actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He's just the absolute best. Part of the movie's theme is saying goodbye... And one of the gifts of working on the film is that I got to say goodbye on my own terms.”

Reynolds said that seeing the character of Johnny Storm “(if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. A visit way too brief and too lovely to be real.”

Reynolds minced no words when he said that it was hard for him to say goodbye to Evans’ character in the film.

“Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans' Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time.”

Describing hilariously about a scene from the film, which ended the Evans’ character, he said: “On the other hand, it wouldn't have been necessary if he hadn't run his fat-*** mouth around Cassandra. Or if she hadn't zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood.”

“It was horrible. Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm: We love you. Wherever you are, I'm sure you're thriving. #FlameOff.”

