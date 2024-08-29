Ryan Reynolds bats for Oscars award category for stunt work

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who is enjoying the success of his recent superhero movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, wants Hollywood to recognise the stunt work in Oscars.

The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the making of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’. In the pictures, he could be seen in action along with the stunt team. The actor also penned a long note in caption as he expressed his gratitude towards some of the finest talents in the world of stunts.

He wrote, “Stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars and I hope that’ll change someday. So many films SMASHED it this year… Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies. The #DeadpoolAndWolverine stunt team over-delivered”.

He continued, “Many are friends I’ve worked with for years and I’ll spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the “i’s” with little hearts. I’ve worked with @alexkyshkovych since the very first @deadpoolmovie. He not only doubles me — he’s the Fight Coordinator. I’d take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Or rather, I’d ask Alex to take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex”.

He then went on to applaud the second unit director/supervising stunt coordinator George Cottle, as he wrote, “You’ve seen his genius in Spider-Man NWH along with a ton of other gems. His skill is world class and he made the entire film better. I’d ask Alex to take a rusty fork to the eye for George. It’s mind-boggling how much @thehughjackman does himself. But @danielstevens1 steps in for the truly dangerous stuff. He’s been ‘Wolverining’ a long time. As we know, Wolverining is HARD”.

Ryan then joked that he would ask Alex to eat the crab salad he left on the dashboard for three straight days this past July for Dan.

“Huge shoutout to @listersbox for bringing a new and insane Wolvie gear to the Deadpool Corps fight as well. If you’d like to see @theacademy recognize the amazing work of stunt teams across the industry, let them know”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.