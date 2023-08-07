Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, who is currently rising high in the success of 'Barbie', was spotted helping an elderly woman during a outing with his wife Eva Mendes and daughters.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the Ken depicter in the Greta Gerwig-directed film was seen helping the older woman. He was photographed helping her get through the sand in her walker and holding her hands while carefully assisting her down to the actual water, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ryan wore a red T-shirt under a plaid blue top and light blue jeans. He also rocked a gray cap and sunglasses. Eva seemed to wear a yellow sleeveless dress and had some of her hair down with some up.

It's unclear if the elderly woman was a relative or stranger, but it could be Eva's mother Eva Perez Suarez, who has been in ailing health lately, according to the actress. Two other adults were seen joining them and keeping a watchful eye over the kids. Ryan and Eva's daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, meanwhile, reportedly had paddleboards with them.

The couple previously took their daughters to the wilderness to get away from 'Barbie'-mania. The pair reportedly went on a "glamping" trip with their children at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort in California in late July.

"They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas," a source told People. The spectacular resort is described as being surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.