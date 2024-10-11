Rwanda vaccinates over 200 people against Marburg virus disease

Kigali, Oct 11 (IANS) Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said that more than 200 people in the country have been vaccinated against Marburg virus disease.

On Thursday, Rwanda started vaccine trials for the disease last week after receiving the first dose of vaccine from the US-based Sabin Vaccine Institute.

Nsanzimana said those who have been vaccinated include populations at high risk of contracting the virus, such as health workers and contacts of confirmed cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the Marburg outbreak was declared in Rwanda on September 27, 58 confirmed cases, including 13 deaths, have been recorded, with an estimated fatality rate of 22 per cent, according to the latest data from the ministry.

Nsanzimana said the government has implemented screening mechanisms, listed all contacts of Marburg virus cases, and established electronic systems to ensure that close contacts under quarantine do not move or travel unnoticed.

"We have also put a lot of efforts at points of entry, particularly at Kigali International Airport and land borders, to ensure no exported infection to other countries both in the region and beyond as our international health obligation," Nsanzimana said during a virtual press briefing.

Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the same occasion that with multiple monitoring mechanisms put in place by the government, there is zero risk for Marburg virus disease to be transmitted outside Rwanda.

Noting that the Marburg outbreak is being brought under control in Rwanda, Kaseya hailed the country for its transparency in managing the disease outbreak.

Testing and contact tracing are key strategies to contain the virus spread, with nearly 3,000 people exhibiting symptoms and identified as contacts of confirmed cases having been tested, said the minister.

