Russia launches investigation after plane makes hard landing in Caucasus region

Moscow, Aug 31 (IANS) Russia has launched military investigations following an An-2 plane with 12 people on board made a hard landing near the village of Koban in the Caucasian region of North Ossetia, on Saturday.

"The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Vladikavkaz Garrison of the Southern Military District, in cooperation with the Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office, has organised an inspection of the implementation of legislation in the field of flight safety in connection with the emergency landing of the light transport aircraft An-2 of DOSAAF of Russia in the Prigorodny District of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania that occurred today," the press service of the Southern Military District stated.

According to the local emergency authorities, the aircraft pilot contacted the rescue services on his own to report the incident. The plane was located between the villages of Mayramadag and Koban in mountainous terrain.

"Seven people, including three children, were injured as a result of the hard landing of the An-2 aircraft. There were also parachutists on board the aircraft when it took off. Eight parachutists made the planned jumps. After that, an abnormal situation occurred during the flight, due to which the pilots made an emergency landing in a mountainous and wooded area near the village of Koban," reported Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

The plane, which was on a training flight, had 12 people on board, including children.

Meanwhile, in another major incident, a helicopter carrying 22 people has gone missing near the Vachkazhets volcano in the Russian Far East's Kamchatka region, the local media reported on Saturday.

The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by Vityaz-Aero airline, lost communication shortly after takeoff on Saturday morning.

The Federal Air Transport Agency stated that the helicopter, which took off from a site near the Vachkazhets volcano, failed to respond to a scheduled call at around 7:15 am, Moscow time. The communication with the helicopter, however, was lost shortly after it picked up the tourists.

According to the emergency services, the Mi-8T helicopter disappeared from radar almost immediately after takeoff, though the crew did not report any issues prior to the loss of contact. The helicopter was carrying 19 passengers and three crew members.

Local media reports also suggest that low visibility was registered by the Kamchatka Hydrometeorological Centre in the area of Nikolaevka airport, close to where contact with the helicopter was lost.

