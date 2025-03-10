Rupal Patel urges to shower love on Eshaa Pathak for ‘Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri’

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Rupal Patel, who gained the spotlight with her work as Kokila Ben in “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, celebrates another powerful woman Gauri, the lead of “Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri”, played by Eshaa Pathak.

While welcoming Gauri, Rupal said: “I’m so happy to share some wonderful news with you all. For the very first time, I’m coming to Sun Neo with a very special project—Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri. With all my heart, I introduce you to Gauri.”

“And I, Rupal Patel, whom you have always loved and supported, am bringing her into your lives. The love you have given me over the years, I now ask you to shower even more on Gauri. Welcome her into your hearts, your homes, and your families. Make her your daughter, your daughter-in-law. Bless her, love her, and embrace her with open arms.”

Talking about the strength of womanhood, Rupal said: “I want to say how proud I am to be a woman—a daughter, a mother, a wife, and a daughter-in-law.”

She said that each of these roles is filled with love, respect, and honour.

“My heartfelt wishes go out to all the incredible women out there—may you continue to uplift your families, society, and the nation with your strength and grace.”

Offering advice to Gauri, Rupal said: “My advice to Gauri is—step forward with love, open your arms, and connect with people with warmth and positivity. The love and blessings you give will always come back to you. Stand by your family in tough times, and they will always stand by you.”

The show airs on Sun Neo.

Talking about Rupal, the actress is also known for playing Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. One of the most popular saas of Indian Television she had won awards many times at Star Pariwar Awards 2015, 2016, 2017. In 2020, she had reprised her role as Kokila Modi in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 for promoting the show.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.