Ruckus at IP College fest in Delhi, 7 detained

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A group of people created ruckus at a women's event which was being organized at IP College in North Delhi. The police said that after recording the statement of the girls they lodged case and have detained seven alleged accused.

"Today, IPCW's fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harrassed Gender minorities.

Men were chanting "Miranda IP dono hamara" ,"Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge," tweeted one Anjali, an activist of AISA.

A senior police official said that a programme namely Festival Shurti was organized at IP College premises which was meant to be only for women.

According to information, an artist Asees Kaur was to perform on Tuesday. The time of festival was from 10 am to 8 PM.

"There was excess crowd of students in the college near the gate.

Suddenly, at around 3 pm some overzealous students started making hurry to enter the college.

In the process there was heavy pressure on gates and some of the students fell down. Some of them got injured," the official said.

The official said that they recorded the statement of the students and on the basis of their allegations a case under sections 188, 337 IPC was registed. The police said that those who were trying to create ruckus were detsined by them.

The police said that arrests will be made on the basis of cctv footages and other evidences.

