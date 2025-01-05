Rubina Dilaik rings in 2025 with ‘love, abundance and serenity’

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a glimpse of how she spent her New Years with her family and she said that she welcomed 2025 with ‘love, abundance and serenity.’

Rubina took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of herself along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their twin toddler daughters. The actress, Abhinav and their family were in a wellness retreat, where they enjoyed good food, workout for the soul and body. They also enjoyed some quality time with each other and their daughters Edhaa and Jeeva.

She captioned the post: “Ringing In 2025 with Love Abundance and Serenity ! The joy we experienced @swastikwellbeing will stay with us forever! The food we savoured specially curated by @chefarvindjoshi has left a sweet taste in our memories to cherish.”

Talking about the actress, she married her longtime beau Abhinav Shukla, an actor, in 2018. However, when she had entered the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 14”, the two had talked about how they wanted to walk their separate ways. After coming out of the show, the two shared that they are not going their separate ways.

In 2023, the couple welcomed twin girls whom they have named Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the professional front, Rubina started her work on the small screen with “Chotti Bahu”. She then appeared in shows such as “Saas Bina Sasural”, “Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed”, “Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev”, “Jeannie Aur Juju” and “Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

Rubina had also participated in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”. She made her film debut in 2022 with “Ardh” starring Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.

Coming up next for Rubina is “Laughter Chefs” Season 2. The show will also have names such as Rahul Vaidya, Kashmira Shah, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Bharti Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Sudesh Lahiri, Mannara Chopra and Krushna Abhishek to name a few.

