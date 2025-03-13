Rubina, Abhishek bring out their inner Juhi Chawla, SRK with song ‘Suniye To’

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Popular television stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Kumar channelled their inne Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan as they grooved to the number “Suniye To” from the 1997 film “Yes Boss”.

The official Instagram handle of Colors, shared a video snippet from their show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, where the two actors were seen recreating the song on the sets.

In the clip, Abhishek, who is dressed in a white ganji paired with black pants, is trying to make it up to Rubina, who looks gorgeous in an all black dress.

The caption was written: “Rubina aur Abhishek jab ho ek saath, aati hai entertainment ki bahaar”

The song “Suniye To” is originally picturised on Juhi and Shah Rukh. It is sung by Abhijeet and the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

Yes Boss is a 1997 romantic comedy film directed by Aziz Mirza. It also stars Aditya Pancholi. The film is based on the film For Love Or Money starring Michael J Fox. “Yes Boss” partially inspired the Malayalam film Junior Senior and was remade in Tamil as Guru En Aalu.

Rubina and Abhishek are part of the Season 2 of the cookery show "Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment." They appear alongside Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain, including Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Samarth Jurel, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya, Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Last week, Rubina in the show was seen alongside Vivian Dsena, who was a guest. The actress looked stunning in a yellow outfit. She even shared images on Instagram.

Rubina shared a string of pictures, where she is seen standing in front of a bright blue background dressed in a bright yellow Indian wear. The actress’ vibrant look radiates positivity, setting the perfect mood for the week ahead as she posed for the lens.

“Beating your Monday Blues with my brightest Yellow streak,” she wrote as the caption.

