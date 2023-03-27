Rs 60K cr allocated for development of existing airports, Rs 38K cr for new Greenfield airports

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) While nearly Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated for the development of the existing airports, about Rs 38,000 crore has been allotted for the establishment of new Greenfield airports over the next five years.

Upgradation and modernisation of airports is a continuous process and is undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport developers from time to time depending on the availability of land, commercial viability, socio-economic considerations, traffic demand and willingness of the airlines to operate to/from such airports.

The AAI and other airport developers have targeted capital outlay of approximately Rs 98,000 crore in the airport sector over the next five years for expansion and modernisation of the existing terminals, new terminals and strengthening of runways, among other activities, said a written reply submitted in the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

The Government of India has accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 new Greenfield airports at a total estimated project cost of more than Rs 45,000 crore.

Out of these, 11 Greenfield airports, including Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar, Itanagar, Mopa and Shivamogga, have been operationalised.

The timeline for construction or upgradation of airports depend upon various factors such as land acquisition, mandatory clearances, removal of obstacles, financial closure etc. by the respective airport developers.

The nation-wide lockdown and other impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic like demobilisation of manpower, discontinuation of supply chain etc. and unprecedented adverse weather conditions have been the main attributing factors for delaying the upgradation projects undertaken by the AAI.

The responsibility of implementation of airport projects, including funding of projects, rests with the concerned airport developer, including the respective state governments, said the reply.

