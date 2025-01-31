Rozlyn Khan accuses Hina Khan of bribing her doctor to hide her cancer details

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Rozlyn Khan has accused Hina Khan of bribing her doctor, Dr Mandar Nadkarni in order to keep the details of her cancer treatment under wraps. According to her, it is because of this, the doctor has not come clean in the matter.

Rozlyn Khan said, "It's surprising to see Dr. Mandar Nadkarni not coming out open and clear on the subject at all. As a doctor, he has the moral and social responsibility to come clean so that so many cancer patients all over the globe don't get misguided. I don't know what's keeping him silent. There might be a possibility that Hina Khan has actually bribed him to stay silent on the matter. It's painful to the core, especially as a cancer survivor myself."

Rozlyn Khan found discrepancies in Hina Khan's cancer case and even challenged the 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress to come out in the open about her treatment. However, Hina Khan has not yet answered any of these queries.

For the unversed, Rozlyn Khan is also a stage 4 cancer survivor. It must be noted here that both Hina Khan and Rozlyn Khan have a common doctor for their cancer treatment.

Prior to this, Rozlyn Khan accused Hina Khan of using her cancer treatment for publicity. The actress mentioned during an interview that her surgery lasted 15 hours, whereas Rozlyn Khan revealed that usually the single mastectomy surgery takes up to 2 to 3 hours, and a double mastectomy should be a 5-6 hours long surgery.

Rozlyn Khan claimed that Hina Khan has a lot of money, and is spending a large amount on paid media, ensuring that stories of her cancer journey are made public everywhere. She further bashed Hina Khan for misusing her fame and money during this tough phase of her life.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.