Roundtable in Chandigarh advocates for inclusive, equitable society for all

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (IANS) A roundtable conference was convened in Chandigarh to advance the theme of ‘Advocacy, Rights, and Reforms with the LGBTQIA+ Community for an Inclusive World’.

The conference, supported by the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, and facilitated by Rubaroo, a Hyderabad-based NGO dedicated to social inclusion, brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government representatives, legal professionals, civil society members, media personnel, medical professionals, educationists, college students, social activists, and LGBTQIA+ community members.

In her opening address, Caroline Rowett, Deputy High Commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, reaffirmed the UK government’s commitment to fostering societies where safety, opportunity, and respect are guaranteed for all individuals, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This conference is more than just a discussion; it is a platform for meaningful engagement and collaboration. It is an opportunity to listen, learn, and most importantly act. Together, let us explore pathways to a more inclusive society, one where diversity is celebrated, where everyone is safe and valued, and where equal opportunities are accessible to all,” said Rowett.

Shipra Bansal, Chairperson with the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), and Rakesh Popli, PCS officer, joined the roundtable as special guest and also addressed participants.

The conference served as a critical platform for LGBTQIA+ rights activists, community members, scholars, advocates, and civil society representatives to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration.

Participants shared insights, experiences, and innovative ideas aimed at overcoming barriers to LGBTQIA+ inclusivity and advancing the rights of the community.

A strong emphasis was placed on the importance of collective action and collaboration to foster an environment where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected. The discussions highlighted the commitment of all stakeholders to building a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

