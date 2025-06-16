Ronit Roy opens up about the mental prep for his role in ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Popular television actor Ronit Roy opened up about the intense preparation that went into playing King Someshwar, the father of Prithviraj Chauhan, in the historical epic “Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.”

From studying historical figures to getting into warrior-like physical shape, the actor shared how he immersed himself in the mindset and persona of a ruler known as much for his strength as for his legacy. Speaking to IANS, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor reflected on how the role came to him. Ronit shared that he was instantly drawn to the idea of portraying a king who was more of a warrior than a ruler.

“My initial reaction when Someshwar was offered to me, so the first meeting was with Abhimanyu Singh, the producer, and I kind of liked the idea of, you know, stepping back into history and playing a king who was also a warrior, more of a warrior than a king, so I was attracted to that idea. Also, Abhimanyu, the producer, is a very dear friend and, you know, I kind of liked the opportunity to work with him again,” he said.

Bringing a historical character to life required a thoughtful mix of mental and physical preparation. While detailed references about King Someshwar were limited, Ronit found inspiration in other historical figures and leaned heavily on the script to understand his character. The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actor also emphasized the importance of physical readiness for the role.

“Preparing for a role like this is, you know, of course, there was not much detailing on the character that I am playing, but there are other historical characters from which one can draw inspiration. And then of course there is a script in which the character is etched out. So, yes, the preparation is built on all that information. And then there is a physical manifestation and preparation for the character. And, since the character is a warrior, I had to mentally and physically prepare to embody that spirit — the fitness, the stature, the presence,” Roy added.

“Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan” is a grand historical series that follows the remarkable transformation of Prithviraj Chauhan—from an innocent young prince to one of India’s most iconic warrior kings. The show delves into his formative years, shedding light on the challenges, victories, and pivotal events that defined his legendary reign.

The ensemble cast includes Anuja Sathe, Ashutosh Rana, Rumi Khan, and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, who makes a powerful comeback to television after over a decade in the role of Rajmata.

The show premiered on June 4 on Sony Entertainment Television.

