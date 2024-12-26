Ronit Ashra calls ‘Swipe Crime’ an opportunity to reflect on complexities of digital age

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Ronit Ashra has opened up about his latest project, “Swipe Crime.” He describes the show as a unique opportunity to delve into the complexities and challenges of the digital age.

Ashra highlighted how technology and social media impact modern relationships and society. In this series, Ashra, who played Nikhil Saxena, explored the darker side of online interactions, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the dangers lurking behind digital platforms.

Speaking about the show, Ronit shared, “The first time I saw the title Swipe Crime after the changes, it felt like the final missing piece of a jigsaw.” He added, “The word ‘Crime’ instantly hints at a thriller, while the swipe feature connects it to dating apps. But the series is so much more; it’s about the filtered and unfiltered truths of social media.”

Ronit also revealed that he found a strong personal connection with the show's themes.

“It’s the era of DMs and quick matches. Social media brings people closer, but it also has a darker side. We’re addressing issues like catfishing and the pressure to constantly produce content. I hope this series raises awareness about these dangers,” he explained.

Talking about his character, the actor mentioned, “Nikhil’s perfectionism, his anxiety over assignments, and his bursts of anger are traits many will identify with. He’s scared of authority but stands up for his beliefs. I’ve experienced similar emotions, which made the role special for me. Working on the show has been a transformative experience for me.”

Ronit Ashra also credited social media for shaping his confidence and opening doors for him as an artist.

“Yet, I’ve seen its risks firsthand, like when my TikTok account was hacked in 10th grade. It’s a double-edged sword,” he further stated.

On a related note, “Swipe Crime,” directed by Harsh Mainra, explored the complexities of college life, blending it with a dark and sinister digital scam. The series also features Malvika Raj, Sanyam Sharma, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, Rishab Chadha, Sanyam Sharma, and more.

The show was released on Amazon MX Player on December 20.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.