Romanch Mehta on the end of Mumbai's double-decker buses: ‘It was a big deal’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Known for his roles in shows like 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala,' and 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', actor Romanch Mehta reminisced about his early days in Mumbai, and shared his memories of the city’s famous red double-decker buses.

The introduction of red double-decker buses into Mumbai's public transport system dates back to 1937. Mumbai is saying goodbye to red double-decker buses, which have been a part of the city for over 80 years. The last red double-decker bus made its final run from Marol Depot at 6:30 am on September 15.

Talking about the same, Romanch said: "When I first came to the city, those tall buses were a big deal. They were like a tourist attraction for people like me from small towns. In those days, when I travelled in Mumbai, it was either by train or bus.”

“During bus journeys, we would sometimes change our plans just to ride on a double-decker bus. Even if a regular bus came by, we'd wait for a double-decker. I'd ask people if there was a double-decker on my route, and if they said yes, I'd patiently wait for one,” he said.

Romanch further said: “It might sound a bit silly, but it was a special experience for me, like a small adventure to find and ride one of those double-decker buses. Even though there were other transportation options, I was determined to ride one whenever I could.”

The actor added that these memories are still close to his heart, and he will never forget the excitement of spotting one on his route. “It's a small but cherished part of my past."

Double-decker buses had been a part of Mumbai's public transport system for an impressive 86 years. It's worth noting that the open-deck double-decker buses, often used for sightseeing by tourists, will also reportedly vanish from Mumbai streets in the first week of October 2023.

On the work front, Romanch will soon appear in the web series ‘Bhagin’, where he plays one of three brothers. The cast includes Aneri Vajani, Ansh Bagri, Krip Suri, Zeeshan Khan, Mridula Oberoi, Iqbal Azad, Khushi Mishra, Dolphin Dubey, and more.

