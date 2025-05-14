Rohit may have decided to retire when he stepped aside from Sydney Test, opines Kaif

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned Rohit Sharma’s decision to step down as captain for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this year. Calling it a misstep, he opined the timing was off and hinted that veteran opener may have already made up his mind to retire from Test cricket at that point.

Rohit had struggled in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, which India lost 3-1. He averaged just 6.20 in five innings. His struggles with the bat culminated in the skipper dropping himself for the final Test in Sydney and handing the reins to Jasprit Bumrah, who had led India to a thumping 295-run win in the series opener in Perth.

"We had gotten the odd feeling when Rohit removed himself from the starting XI at Sydney, citing his batting form and the team needing to win. I had felt that we needed a captain in that crucial game.

"Jasprit Bumrah was appointed the stand-in skipper but even he could not complete the game, so that raised questions that okay, the form is not there but you are a captain too. I felt it was not the right call at the time, but I think he may have decided to retire then itself," Kaif told IANS.

Rohit announced his retirement from the red-ball format last week, ending his Test career, which began with a century on debut against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2013, with 4,301 runs coming from 67 Tests at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Rohit led India in 24 Tests, winning 12 and losing nine games.

In June 2024, Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is after India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

With Rohit announcing retirement from Tests, Shubman Gill is the front-runner to be the next Test captain, as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee aims to infuse some new blood into the side.

