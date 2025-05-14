Jharkhand JAC 10th and 12th Result 2025: Expected date, Official links and how to check!

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is about to announce the results of the class 10th and 12th board exams of 2025. The much-awaited results are likely to be announced this month as soon as the evaluation process is over.

Verifying JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2025

Students who took the Jharkhand Board exams are able to see their results online through the official websites - (link not available), jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. To check their results, students will have to enter their roll number and roll code, which is mentioned on their admit cards.

Steps to Check JAC Result 2025

To check the JAC result, students can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website of Jharkhand Board - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the appropriate link for JAC 10th or 12th result.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen; check it thoroughly.

Save your mark sheet in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.

What's in the JAC Scorecard 2025?

The JAC scorecard will have the necessary information, such as:

Student's name

Roll number and roll code

Parents' names

School or college name

Theory and practical marks, subject-wise, in exams

Total marks gained

Division

Pass/Fail status

Last Year's Result Highlights

As a reference, JAC Class 10 pass percentage in 2024 stood at a high of 90.39%, while JAC Class 12 pass percentage was 85.88%. The pass percentage of Class 12 was 88.67% in 2023, witnessing a decline of nearly 2% in the results.

JAC results will have a significant bearing on students' future academic choices, such as college admissions and professional courses. Students are advised to monitor the official websites for the latest news regarding the result announcement.

