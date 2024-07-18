Rocky Flintoff hits century for England U-19 against Sri Lanka

Cheltenham, July 18 (IANS) Rocky Flintoff, the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, scored a century for England Under-19s on the third day of the second four-day 'Test' against Sri Lanka at College Ground here. Resuming on 82 overnight, the 16-year-old reached the coveted milestone in the first hour of the morning session, taking his tally to three figures from 176 balls, adorned with eight fours and two sixes.

Flintoff's impressive innings came to an end five balls later, as he departed for 106, leaving his team at 454-7 and securing a substantial first-innings lead of 301.

Flintoff signed his first professional contract with Lancashire following a century for the club's second XI. His debut for England Under-19s in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka marks another significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Flintoff shares the squad with notable names such as Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, and Farhan Ahmed and Jaydn Denly, brother and nephew of internationals Rehan and Joe, respectively.

Rocky's father, Andrew Flintoff, left an indelible mark on English cricket. He played 79 Tests, 141 One-day Internationals, and seven T20s for England between 1999 and 2009, playing a pivotal role in England's historic Ashes victory in 2005.

Andrew also captained the England side between 2006 and 2007 before transitioning to a career in television, notably joining the Top Gear team in 2019.

