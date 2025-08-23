RJD MP Sanjay Yadav accuses PM Modi of stealing votes

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Sanjay Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of coming to power through stolen votes and failing Bihar during his tenure.

Yadav, while releasing a written statement on Saturday, claimed that the people of Bihar had effectively filed an affidavit against PM Modi, saying the double-engine government was formed by manipulating the mandate.

He also alleged that PM Modi himself had admitted his own vulnerability during his speech in Gayaji on Friday.

“PM Modi said in Gayaji that intruders have entered Bihar. Think about it – he has been Prime Minister for 11 years, and his party has been in Bihar’s government for two decades. If intruders have entered despite this, it proves he is weak and incapable of governance. From where did these intruders come, and who is responsible if not him?” Yadav questioned.

The RJD MP also criticised PM Modi for his statement to conduct a demography of Bihar.

“Bihar is the youngest state, with 58 per cent of its population between 18 and 25 years. Yet, there are only seven colleges per one lakh population. Out of 534 blocks, 398 still lack a degree college. In 10 years, you did not open a single Kendriya Vidyalaya or Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bihar,” he said.

He further alleged that while the Union Cabinet approved 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas nationwide, Bihar was deliberately excluded.

Yadav accused the Modi government of step-motherly treatment.

“You gave seven mega textile parks across the country, but when Bihar proposed 1,000 acres of land under the Mahagathbandhan government, you denied us. In 2014, Bihar gave you 33 MPs, in 2019, 39 MPs, and in 2024, 30 MPs – yet you have shown enmity towards Bihar,” he said.

The RJD leader alleged that PM Modi indulges in divisive politics during his Bihar visits.

“Whenever you come here, you do regressive politics instead of progressive politics. You never speak a word about corruption in Bihar. Bihar needs development, not hatred,” Yadav asserted.

The RJD leader also raised concerns about corruption in the ongoing SIR process.

“Bribes are being taken from the poor to issue caste and residence certificates. Certificates are being made even for dogs, cats, champagne, and even Donald Trump – but not for the poor. This is happening under your nose,” he alleged.

Citing NITI Aayog reports, Yadav said Bihar remained the most backward state in multiple sectors, like the highest rate of anaemia among women, the lowest doctor-patient ratio, most malnourished and sick children.

“Your central and state governments have pushed Bihar to the brink of disaster. Bihar deserves progressive politics, not politics of destruction,” Yadav concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.