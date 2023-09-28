RJD comes out in support of its Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Amid the "Thakur row", the RJD on Wednesday came out in support of its Rajya Sabha member Manoj K. Jha, saying that he has pointed out domination and totalitarianism that often took place in the past in his poetry.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said: "Manoj Jha was pointing out the domination and totalitarianism that often takes place in the past through his poetry. How can a person connect Thakur with any caste? Socialist leader Karpoori Thakur was also a Thakur. Our Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is looking after this."

He also said that party MLA Chetan Anand has misinterpreted the statement of Jha, made during the recently-held special session of the Parliament.

Reacting on the statement of BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Bablu who had said that if such a statement against Thakurs was made in front of him, he would "broken the mouth" of the person concerned, Yadav said that Bablu should stay within his limit.

The entire controversy started after RJD MLA Chetan Anand, in a Facebook post, attacked Jha's statement as against Thakurs and extolled the community's contributions.

