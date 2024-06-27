Riteish Deshmukh on 'Kakuda': 'Balancing horror and comedy is a delicate task'

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming supernatural comedy 'Kakuda', shared that mixing comedy with horror increases the challenges, and balancing these elements so that one doesn't overshadow the other is a delicate task.

If there is a challenge in mixing horror and comedy genres, Riteish shared: "'Kakuda' is my first horror comedy film, and it has been an exciting journey. Mixing comedy with horror increases the challenges. Both genres require precise timing, but in very different ways. Comedy relies on punchlines and quick wit, while horror depends on building tension and delivering scares.”

“Balancing these elements so one doesn't overshadow the other is a delicate task. However, that's what makes it so much fun and exciting. It’s about finding the right moments to inject humour without losing the essence of horror, and vice versa,” said the 'Bluffmaster!' actor.

Speaking about his character Victor in the film, the 'Heyy Babyy' star said: "Ghost hunters are often shown in a very typical manner in films. However, in 'Kakuda', my character is quite different. Instead of the usual serious, intense ghost hunter, my character has a quirky, humorous side. His approach is unconventional; he is quirky and funny.”

“Aditya Sarpotdar has directed this character in a very interesting way that will definitely entertain the audience. It was refreshing to play a ghost hunter who doesn’t fit the typical mold and brings a lot of fun to the story,” he commented.

How much does working on OTT keep you away from box office pressure?

Riteish said: “Whether it's an OTT platform like ZEE5 or a theatrical release, I always give my full commitment to the story. Working on an OTT platform does provide some freedom from the immense pressure of box office numbers, allowing you to focus more on storytelling and performance. This shift allows actors and filmmakers to take more creative risks and explore diverse narratives, knowing that the content will reach a wide audience who can enjoy it at their convenience.”

The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles, with Aasif Khan in a pivotal role.

The film is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, revolving around the cursed village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Kakuda' will be released on July 12 on ZEE5.

