Riteish Deshmukh cheers for nephew Avan as performs a song on stage

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who was last seen in ‘Trial Period’, has shared a video of her husband Riteish Deshmukh cheering for his nephew during an event.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the video which shows her husband encouraging his Riteish Deshmukh as the latter stepped on the stage to perform a song.

The actress wrote in the video, “This little boy had our heart last night.. Avan you made us so so proud And from the bottom of my heart I wish you do whatever your heart desires and I promise you, Yayii will always be your biggest cheerleader of course after your gorgeous parents @aditi_deshmukh @amitv.deshmukh. Congratulations Vahini Bhaiya - you guys are such a beautiful example of parents we look up to”.

Avan is the son of Riteish Deshmukh’s brother Amit Deshmukh, who is also an MLA from Latur. He is a three term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Latur city constituency, and is the National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ in which she stars alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. She also has the Telugu movie ‘Junior’ in the pipeline.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012 after years of dating. They got married as per Marathi marriage traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, and had a Christian wedding in the church on the next day. The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, Riteish, who was recently seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Kakuda’, has ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline.

