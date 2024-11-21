Rising chill brings air pollution worry for Bhopal citizens

Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) As the mercury dips in Madhya Pradesh, the air quality in Bhopal and surrounding areas has been worsening continuously for the last ten days as the AQI crossed the 300 mark, putting it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Winter is making its presence felt in Madhya Pradesh with night temperatures in several parts dipping below 10 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the capital city Bhopal was 11 degree Celsius, three degrees below the normal mark on Wednesday.

As always, the state's only hill station, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 7.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Temperatures in Shajapur, Shivpuri and Rajgarh were also recorded between 8.7 degree Celsius and 9.6 degree Celsius.

The meteorological department predicted a clear sky on Thursday morning and suggested that dry weather would prevail in the state and the temperatures may dip further.

The Met department has issued warnings of shallow to moderate fog in isolated places in the Gwalior-Chambal regions.

The chill in Bhopal is being felt due to wind speeds of 12.6 km and above on Thursday morning.

Along with the dipping temperatures, the air quality in Bhopal is worsening continuously as for the last ten days, the AQI has been above the 300 mark.

Experts suggested that increase in bonfires, and other local factors like burning plastics and leaves, in the coming days will result in increasing levels of air pollution.

The Meteorological department also predicted that winds from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan Punjab and Delhi blowing over the state may increase air pollution by up to 20 per cent in days to come.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.