Rishabh Chadha reveals digital era's impact on dating in ‘Swipe Crime’

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Rishabh Chadha, who recently appeared in the show “Swipe Crime,” opened up about how the digital era has transformed the world of dating.

Chadha highlighted the prominence of dating apps in modern relationships, acknowledging both their convenience and potential pitfalls.

Speaking about the aptness of the title, Rishabh stated, “The name Swipe Crime is powerful and immediately sets the tone for what’s coming—drama, crime, and thrill. I was excited to dive into this spine-chilling journey.”

He added, “Dating apps are part of life across demographics. They’ve become the new matchmaking space, but it’s not always smooth sailing. Things can spiral downhill in this digital world. Swipe Crime captures this duality brilliantly. This series is both entertaining and an eye-opener. It’s a mirror to our times.”

Rishabh plays the role of Vidhan Shastri, a small-town boy from Ratlam with big ambitions. Talking about his character, he shared, “Vidhan is focused and practical, but beneath his composed surface, there’s a storm brewing. He’s earnest, loyal, and deeply connected to his family and friends. Audiences will relate to his desire to achieve great things while navigating challenges and making mistakes, just like any college student.”

Produced by Harsh Mainra, Jyoti Chauhan, and Prashant Shinde under Versatile Motion Pictures, the series explores the thrilling yet alarming world of social media and dating apps.

The story follows a group of college students who inadvertently find themselves caught in a dangerous web of fraud and blackmail. As they become victims of several online scams, they must work together to uncover the truth and confront the growing crisis before it’s too late.

“Swipe Crime” also sheds light on the pervasive threat of cybercrime, illustrating how it devastates lives across the nation. With such incidents becoming increasingly common, the show serves as a crucial reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital world.

The intense and suspenseful series made its debut on Amazon MX Player on December 20.

