Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second baby, according to sources.

Rihanna, who also shares 15-month-old son RZA with Rocky, recently gave birth to the couple's second child, according to multiple outlets, reports etonline.com.

The 'Umbrella' singer first announced that she was pregnant again while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

For the occasion, Rihanna donned a fully red ensemble that showcased her baby bump, confirming the pregnancy rumours that had been circling the artist.

And despite the fact she had given birth to RZA only months before, the 35-year-old readily agreed to take the stage for an iconic performance when Apple Music, who presented the show, came calling. In fact, her answer was in part inspired by her newborn.

"It feels like it could have only been now," she said in a February 9 interview.

"When you become a mom, there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."

And much like her first pregnancy, Rihanna never shied away from baring her bump these last nine months.

Whether it was relaxing on vacation in Barbados or channeling her inner-Barbie in an all-pink ensemble, Rihanna always made pregnancy look chic as can be.

Her history with Rocky traces back to the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed 'Cockiness' together, before heading on tour the next year. However, it was years later, in 2020, when they confirmed their relationship and eventually stepped out at the biggest red carpet: the 2021 Met Gala.

The pair debuted their first pregnancy with a photo shoot in January 2022, later welcoming RZA in May.

