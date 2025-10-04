Ridhima Tiwari joins 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani': Ready to take on this challenge

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Ridhima Tiwari has joined Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani and will be seen playing a dark character named Rakshasi. The actress said she has boarded a moving train, making it a challenging task to shoulder the responsibility of doing justice to the new role.

Talking about her joining the show, Ridhima said: “I am truly grateful to be a part of this show, and this is my first time working with this production house. The way the entire team welcomed me has been so warm and special, which made me feel instantly comfortable.”

She added: “It’s already been six months of the show and I joined a moving train, so obviously for an actor it is a very difficult task to shoulder the responsibility of doing justice to the new character.”

“When you start with a show from the beginning, you get time to prepare and understand the role, but when you enter midway, you don’t get that luxury, and the pressure is much higher. Still, I am ready to take on this challenge and give my best.”

Talking about her role, she said she is playing the character of Rakshasi, a dark, magnetic, and unpredictable force who brings with her a wave of negative energy, twists, and surprises.

“It’s a fantasy role that gives me the freedom to explore my imagination and perform without boundaries. The character is powerful, intense, and full of surprises, and I am excited for the audience to see how her entry adds more thrill and drama to the story.”

Talking about the show, after the 8-year leap, Divya’s life changes dramatically as she faces many challenges that test her courage and strength. Rakshasi, a powerful and unpredictable force, brings dark energy to threaten her family. Divya uses her new powers to protect her loved ones and fight against this darkness.

‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’ airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.